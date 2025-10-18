Iranian vessels participating in AZIREX-2025 exercise leave Baku port

Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum

    Military
    • 18 October, 2025
    • 12:33
    Iranian Navy personnel and vessels, which were in Azerbaijan to participate in AZIREX-2025 joint search and rescue exercise, left Baku port on October 18, Report informs, referring to Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

    Photo
    "AZIREX-2025" təlimində iştirak edən İran hərbi gəmiləri Bakı limanını tərk edib
    Photo
    Иранские военные корабли, участвовавшие в учениях AZIREX-2025, покинули Бакинский порт

