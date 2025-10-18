Iranian vessels participating in AZIREX-2025 exercise leave Baku port
Military
- 18 October, 2025
- 12:33
Iranian Navy personnel and vessels, which were in Azerbaijan to participate in AZIREX-2025 joint search and rescue exercise, left Baku port on October 18, Report informs, referring to Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.
Latest News
13:53
German embassy congratulates all Azerbaijanis on Day of Restoration of IndependenceForeign policy
13:40
TURKPA Chairman-in-Office receives Secretary General Ramil HasanForeign policy
13:28
Rafa Benítez set to return to managementFootball
13:15
Turkish Foreign Ministry congratulates AzerbaijanForeign policy
13:09
Chinese Nobel Prize-winning physicist Chen-ning Yang dies, aged 103Other countries
13:00
Photo
Mehriban Aliyeva's visit to Vatican in spotlight of global media attentionForeign policy
12:51
Photo
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends inauguration of administrative office of Azerbaijani Embassy to Holy SeeForeign policy
12:47
Astana to host second meeting of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Supreme Interstate CouncilForeign policy
12:39