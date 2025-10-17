Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum

    First phase of 'Eternity-2025' ends in Kars

    The first phase of "Eternity-2025" computer-assisted command-staff exercise in Kars, Türkiye ended.

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense told Report that during the computer-assisted command-staff exercise at the Army Command, military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army and employees of the State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Objects successfully accomplished assigned tasks.

