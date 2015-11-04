Azerbaijani and Kazakhstan defense ministers approved 2016 cooperation plan

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov has met with his Kazakh counterpart, Imangali Tasmagambetov in Astana, Report informs citing Zakon.kz.

Report informs, during the meeting, Azerbaijani Defense Minister stated the importance of cooperation between the two countries in the Caspian Sea.

"We are ready to conduct joint exercises, because we have experience in joint training and competitions with Kazakhstan. I believe that the joint exercise will benefit us and bring our Armed Forces together. We also can share experiences," he said.

Defense Minister of Kazakhstan Imangali Tasmagambetov stressed that at this stage it is important to pay attention to the practical establishment of contacts between the navies of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

"This area is important in continuation and strengthening of good-neighborly and safe situation in the Caspian Sea and it is also relevant to agreements reached at the summit among the leaders of the Caspian states," he said.

During the meeting, the Kazakh minister invited his Azerbaijani counterpart to take part at the international exhibition of military equipment and weapons "KADEKS 2016", scheduled to be held next year in Astana.

"I hope that next year, the Azerbaijani side will consider the possibility of exhibiting their exposure military-industrial complex that will give additional impetus to our military-technical cooperation", said Imangali Tasmagambetov.

Representatives of the two countries also discussed the issues of military education and improvement of education and personnel training. Tasmagambetov proposed to consider the issue of military personnel training at the Kazakhstan National University of Defense.

Following the meeting, the defense ministers of the two countries approved a plan of cooperation between the defense ministries of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in 2016.