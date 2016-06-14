Defense Minister holds a meeting with leadership of Azerbaijani Armed Forces

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ Under the leadership of the Minister of Defense, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov held an enlarged meeting with participation of deputy ministers, Chief of central administrative and management, the commanders of combat arms of the Armed Forces, as well as associations of commanders.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Due to the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the meeting was discussed issues related to the comprehensive control terms of combat readiness of the troops, activities of the management of the various levels of operational-tactical exercises with involvement of all arms and military equipment, as well as other tasks of the Armed Forces.