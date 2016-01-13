Current state and development prospects of Azerbaijan-US military cooperation discussed

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 13, Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with Charles Kupchan, Senior Director for European Affairs at the US National Security Council.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, in the meeting, military-political situation in the region, successful operation of Azerbaijani military servants in composition of peacekeeping mission in Afghanistan, military education, training and practice exchange as well as issues on fields of mutual interest discussed.

Speaking about current state of bilateral military cooperation relations, Minister drew attention of guest to problematic issues concerning Azerbaijan. He specially emphasized continuation of occupation policy of Armenia against Azerbaijan and negative impact of intentionally delaying of negotiations by official Yerevan to regional state.

The US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert F.Cekuta also attended the meeting.