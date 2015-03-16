China becomes world's third largest arms exporter

Baku. 16 March. REPORT. AZ / In 2014, China became the third country in the world arms exports, surpassing Germany and France in volume of deliveries abroad, experts of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute say.

Report informs referring to Interfax according to the Institute, from 2010 to 2014 China's export of weapons increased by 16% compared to the previous five years.

About two-thirds of exports of weapons China accounted for Asia, 41% of Asian exports absorbs Pakistan, followed by Bangladesh and Myanmar.18 African States are buying Chinese weapons, noted in the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.