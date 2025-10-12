Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijan Army attends Distinguished Visitors Day of Ateş Serbest-2025 exercise in Türkiye

    Military
    • 12 October, 2025
    • 09:09
    Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijan Army attends Distinguished Visitors Day of Ateş Serbest-2025 exercise in Türkiye

    First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev paid a visit to fraternal country at the invitation of Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Türkiye, Army General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu to participate in the Distinguished Visitors Day of "Ateş Serbest-2025".

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense told Report that Colonel General Karim Valiyev held a meeting with his Turkish counterpart in Ankara. The discussions focused on issues of interest related to military cooperation between the two fraternal countries.

    As part of the visit, the Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army also participated in the Distinguished Visitors Day of "Ateş Serbest-2025" exercise.

