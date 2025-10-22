Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum
    Baku hosts Azerbaijan-Georgia working meeting on military education

    Military
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 16:05
    Baku hosted a working meeting between the STANAG commissions of the Azerbaijani National Defense University and the Georgian National Defense Academy, Report informs, citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

    During the meeting held at the Military Management Institute of National Defense University, the visitors were presented with a briefing on the history and activities of the Foreign Language Center.

    The head of the Georgian delegation signed in the center's Remembrance Book.

    During the working meeting, a detailed exchange of views was held on the preparation of STANAG English language tests, the moderation of test materials, mutual usage, and trial implementation.

    STANAG, NATO's standardization document, defines the agreement of member states on the full or partial, conditional or unconditional implementation of a standard to meet interoperability requirements.

    Azərbaycan və Gürcüstanın hərbi təhsil sahəsində nümayəndə heyətlərinin işçi görüşü keçirilib
    В Баку состоялась встреча делегаций военных вузов Азербайджана и Грузии

