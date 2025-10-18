Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum

    AZIREX-2025 joint exercise successfully wraps up

    Military
    • 18 October, 2025
    • 10:05
    AZIREX-2025 joint exercise successfully wraps up

    AZIREX-2025 joint search and rescue exercise involving Azerbaijani and Iranian Navies has successfully concluded, the Ministry of Defense said, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    All assigned tasks were precisely fulfilled by the military personnel from both countries.

    According to the plan, during the interactive activities, the participants demonstrated high combat readiness.

    The training leaders highly appreciated the professionalism and level of training of the personnel.

    In conclusion, the participants were presented gift awards.

    AZIREX-2025 Azerbaijan Defense Ministry
    Photo
    "AZIREX-2025" birgə axtarış-xilasetmə təlimi başa çatıb
    Photo
    Успешно завершились совместные поисково-спасательные учения AZIREX − 2025

    Latest News

    10:41

    Mobile consular services to be provided for Azerbaijani citizens in US

    Foreign policy
    10:32

    ADB ready to co-finance projects with Turkic Investment Fund

    Finance
    10:28

    Number of consular appointment days increased for Azerbaijani citizens in US

    Foreign policy
    10:23

    Over past decades, brotherly nations Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan built relations of genuine strategic and allied partnership - President Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    10:21

    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on Day of Restoration of Independence

    Domestic policy
    10:17

    TURKSOY congratulates Azerbaijan on Day of Restoration of Independence

    Foreign policy
    10:05
    Photo

    AZIREX-2025 joint exercise successfully wraps up

    Military
    10:00

    Permanent rep to UN: 409 Azerbaijani citizens fallen victim to landmines in post-conflict period

    Foreign policy
    09:49
    Video

    Azerbaijani culture promoted in Los Angeles

    Cultural policy
    All News Feed