AZIREX-2025 joint exercise successfully wraps up

AZIREX-2025 joint search and rescue exercise involving Azerbaijani and Iranian Navies has successfully concluded, the Ministry of Defense said, Report informs via AZERTAC.

All assigned tasks were precisely fulfilled by the military personnel from both countries.

According to the plan, during the interactive activities, the participants demonstrated high combat readiness.

The training leaders highly appreciated the professionalism and level of training of the personnel.

In conclusion, the participants were presented gift awards.