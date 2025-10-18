AZIREX-2025 joint exercise successfully wraps up
Military
- 18 October, 2025
- 10:05
AZIREX-2025 joint search and rescue exercise involving Azerbaijani and Iranian Navies has successfully concluded, the Ministry of Defense said, Report informs via AZERTAC.
All assigned tasks were precisely fulfilled by the military personnel from both countries.
According to the plan, during the interactive activities, the participants demonstrated high combat readiness.
The training leaders highly appreciated the professionalism and level of training of the personnel.
In conclusion, the participants were presented gift awards.
Latest News
10:41
Mobile consular services to be provided for Azerbaijani citizens in USForeign policy
10:32
ADB ready to co-finance projects with Turkic Investment FundFinance
10:28
Number of consular appointment days increased for Azerbaijani citizens in USForeign policy
10:23
Over past decades, brotherly nations Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan built relations of genuine strategic and allied partnership - President Ilham AliyevForeign policy
10:21
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on Day of Restoration of IndependenceDomestic policy
10:17
TURKSOY congratulates Azerbaijan on Day of Restoration of IndependenceForeign policy
10:05
Photo
AZIREX-2025 joint exercise successfully wraps upMilitary
10:00
Permanent rep to UN: 409 Azerbaijani citizens fallen victim to landmines in post-conflict periodForeign policy
09:49
Video