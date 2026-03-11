Jean Baderschneider: Azerbaijan capable of becoming platform for global cooperation
- 11 March, 2026
- 15:58
Azerbaijan can play an important role in shaping flexible forms of international cooperation and bringing countries together to respond to global challenges, former Vice President of ExxonMobil, Jean Baderschneider, said at a press conference in Baku.
Report quotes her as saying Azerbaijan is capable of serving as a platform for building coalitions of states ready to act jointly to address the current international situation.
Baderschneider also emphasized the country's important transit role.
"What you see is a huge number of aircraft flying over Azerbaijan as a safe place for transit from East to West," she said.
