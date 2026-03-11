Serageldin: Baku Forum held amid major global upheavals, making it special

The 13th Global Baku Forum is being held amidst serious global upheaval, making it particularly important, former World Bank Vice President Ismail Serageldin said at a press conference in Baku, Report informs.

"The world is engulfed in war. The world is experiencing a period not just of transition, but of rupture, when the previous order, based on the rules of multilateralism, has suffered a very serious blow – perhaps even a fatal one," he said.

Serageldin noted that in these circumstances, the Global Baku Forum can play an important role, as its participants include experienced politicians and experts in international relations.

"The Baku Forum is taking place at a time when we need the experience and wisdom of its participants more than ever. But we also need their willingness to seek new ways to resolve conflicts," he emphasized.