Meeting between Ilham Aliyev and Antonio Costa gets underway in Baku
- 11 March, 2026
- 16:11
A one-on-one meeting between the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, has got underway in Baku.
According to Report, the head of state and Antonio Costa first posed for a joint photo.
