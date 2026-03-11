Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Other
    • 11 March, 2026
    • 16:11
    Meeting between Ilham Aliyev and Antonio Costa gets underway in Baku

    A one-on-one meeting between the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, has got underway in Baku.

    According to Report, the head of state and Antonio Costa first posed for a joint photo.

    Ilham Aliyev António Costa
    Photo
    İlham Əliyevin Antonio Koşta ilə təkbətək görüşü keçirilir
    Photo
    В Баку началась встреча Ильхама Алиева с Антониу Коштой

