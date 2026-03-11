Vaira Vike-Freiberga: Global Baku Forum can give world new ideas

Former Latvian President Vaira Vike-Freiberga has stated that Azerbaijan is currently an oasis of stability and civilized development in the region following the resolution of the conflict with its neighbor, Armenia, Report informs.

Vike-Freiberga made the remark at a press conference dedicated to the Global Baku Forum, which will be held in Baku from March 12-14.

She noted that the number of interstate conflicts is increasing worldwide, making it crucial for the global community to strictly adhere to international law and uphold the rule of law.

"I hope that this forum-in such difficult and tense times-will help to put forward ideas that can give ordinary people around the world, concerned about their future and the future of our planet, at least some hope and demonstrate possible paths to action that can make the situation better, not worse," she said.