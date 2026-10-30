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    Latvia, Azerbaijan prepare new initiatives to strengthen cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 30 October, 2026
    • 12:09
    Latvia, Azerbaijan prepare new initiatives to strengthen cooperation

    Latvia and Azerbaijan plan to develop bilateral cooperation, Uldis Mikuts, Director of the Bilateral Political Department at the Latvian Foreign Ministry, said in a post on X, following a meeting with Narmina Mustafayeva, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Latvia, Report informs.

    Mikuts stated that a very productive discussion took place yesterday with the Ambassador of Azerbaijan, Narmina Mustafayeva, on ways to strengthen bilateral and broader cooperation between the two countries.

    The director also highlighted that he is glad that a lot of positive initiatives are in the pipeline.

    Narmina Mustafayeva Bilateral cooperation Azerbaijan-Latvia relations
    Latviya və Azərbaycan əməkdaşlığı gücləndirmək üçün yeni təşəbbüslər hazırlayır
    Латвия и Азербайджан готовят новые инициативы для укрепления сотрудничества
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