Minister: Azerbaijan eyes 230-hectare greenhouse project in liberated lands

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Azerbaijan plans to implement a 230-hectare industrial-scale greenhouse project in its liberated territories, Azerbaijani Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov told journalists, Report informs.

Mammadov noted that there is significant interest from investors in the livestock, horticulture, and greenhouse sectors.

"For example, an industrial greenhouse project is envisaged in the liberated territories, where greenhouse facilities will be developed within a single dedicated zone. The project has already attracted interest from entrepreneurs, and further expansion is planned," Mammadov said.

The minister added that the targets outlined in the 2026-2030 State Program for the Development of Agricultural, Fisheries and Aquaculture Production and Processing in Azerbaijan will be achieved.

He also highlighted progress in modern irrigation systems.

"At the end of 2025, modern irrigation covered 130,000 hectares across the country. That figure has now surpassed 155,000 hectares," Mammadov noted.