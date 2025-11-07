Azerbaijani and Slovak Defense Ministers discuss military cooperation

On November 7, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister of the Slovak Republic, Mr. Robert Kaliňák, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

The Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told Report that on welcoming the Slovak guest, the Minister of Defense expressed his pleasure with seeing him in Azerbaijan. Colonel General Z.Hasanov emphasized the importance of developing the current military cooperation between the two countries.

Expressing gratitude for the warm reception and hospitality, Mr. R.Kaliňák congratulated his counterpart on the 5th anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War.

The Slovak Minister highlighted the importance of mutual visits in expanding military relations.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed the current state and new prospects of cooperation in the military, military-technical, and military-educational spheres, and exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest in the defense field.