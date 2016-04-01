Azerbaijan starts next conscription

Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with the order 'On conscription of citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan into the active military service from April 1 to April 30, 2016 and transfer on the servicemen from active military service to reserve units' signed by President Ilham Aliyev, next conscription started today.

Report informs, according to the order, citizens born in 1998 and who have reached 18 years by the day of conscription (including that day) as well as born in 1981-1997 and who are 35-years-old, who have not served active military service in the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan and other armed units established according to the country's legislation, having no right of deferral of active military service or those who have not released from active military service have been conscripted into active military service from April 1 till April 30.

Notably, Azerbaijani President has signed a relevant order on March 7.