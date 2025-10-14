Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia preparing to sign memorandum on civil defense
Military
- 14 October, 2025
- 14:46
Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia are preparing to sign a new memorandum on civil defense, Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Azerbaijan, Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili, told Report.
He noted that the document will be signed between the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Interior.
"We have already received the final version of the memorandum," he added.
The diplomat also noted that the countries have already signed several memorandums of understanding in various fields and are continuing to prepare for new agreements.
The ambassador emphasized close cooperation and coordination in a number of sectors, including military, security, education, trade, investment, and culture.
