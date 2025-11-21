Azerbaijan's deputy defense ministers participate in Dubai Airshow 2025 exhibition

Deputy Defense Minister of Azerbaijan – Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Namig Islamzade and Deputy Defense Minister of Azerbaijan – Director General Agil Gurbanov paid a visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to participate in the Dubai Airshow 2025 aviation exhibition.

Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry that the deputy defense ministers together with various state officials and representatives of international companies took part in official opening ceremony of the event.

Azerbaijani delegation reviewed military aviation, global aeronautics, AI-supported innovations, and space research showcased at the exhibition, which features leading international companies.

Within the visit, meetings were held with the heads of several companies, and issues of mutual interest related to military-technical cooperation are discussed.

The MIRAS Military-Industrial Company LLC, operating under the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan, had a stand at the exhibition for the first time.