Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Azerbaijan produces armed unmanned self-propelled platform

    Military
    • 30 September, 2026
    • 17:30
    Azerbaijan produces armed unmanned self-propelled platform

    An armed unmanned self-propelled platform with a maximum payload capacity of more than 600 kg has been produced in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    The SIQR01 and SIQR02 robots, produced in 2026, were presented for the first time at the ADEX-2026 exhibition.

    The platform is built on a tracked chassis and is intended primarily for cross-country movement, cargo transportation, surveillance, and the transport of various special-purpose equipment.

    According to catalog data, the length of the platform is 2 meters, the width is 1.2 meters, and the height is 0.6 meters. The unladen weight is about 950 kg, and the maximum payload exceeds 600 kg.

    The robot is capable of moving at a speed of about 12 km/h and operating for more than five hours.

    Azerbaijan produces armed unmanned self-propelled platform
    Azerbaijan produces armed unmanned self-propelled platform
    Azerbaijan produces armed unmanned self-propelled platform

    6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Photo
    Azərbaycan insansız özüyeriyən silahlı platforma istehsal edib
    Photo
    Азербайджан произвел вооруженную беспилотную самоходную платформу
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    23:57

    Rubio to discuss strengthening defense cooperation with three European countries

    Other countries
    23:43
    Photo
    Video

    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise concludes

    Foreign policy
    23:39

    US waives rights conditions for $320 million in military aid to Egypt, letter shows

    Other countries
    23:28
    Photo

    Agil Gurbanov holds series of meetings within ADEX-2026 exhibition

    Military
    23:10

    Death toll from avalanche in Himalayas rises to 15

    Other countries
    22:50
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, EU officials discuss partnership, regional issues

    Foreign policy
    22:32
    Photo

    Heydar Aliyev Center illuminated in colors of Chinese flag

    Foreign policy
    22:09
    Photo

    Azerbaijan draw 0-0 with Liechtenstein in UEFA Nations League

    Football
    21:52

    Azerbaijan reaffirms unwavering support for UN decolonization efforts

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed