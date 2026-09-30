Azerbaijan produces armed unmanned self-propelled platform

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An armed unmanned self-propelled platform with a maximum payload capacity of more than 600 kg has been produced in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

The SIQR01 and SIQR02 robots, produced in 2026, were presented for the first time at the ADEX-2026 exhibition.

The platform is built on a tracked chassis and is intended primarily for cross-country movement, cargo transportation, surveillance, and the transport of various special-purpose equipment.

According to catalog data, the length of the platform is 2 meters, the width is 1.2 meters, and the height is 0.6 meters. The unladen weight is about 950 kg, and the maximum payload exceeds 600 kg.

The robot is capable of moving at a speed of about 12 km/h and operating for more than five hours.