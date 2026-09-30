Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Azerbaijan presents new interceptor drone at ADEX 2026

    Military
    • 30 September, 2026
    • 17:01
    Azerbaijan presents new interceptor drone at ADEX 2026

    Azerbaijan has presented a new interceptor drone at the 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition ADEX 2026 at the Baku Expo Center, Report informs.

    The BARS-type interceptor drone was developed by Azerbaijani engineers.

    One of its main features is the detection of UAVs in the air and countering them. It is also equipped with a thermal imaging camera and an AI-based target detection and tracking system.

    Azerbaijan presents new interceptor drone at ADEX 2026
    Azerbaijan presents new interceptor drone at ADEX 2026
    Azerbaijan presents new interceptor drone at ADEX 2026

    Artificial intelligence Drone 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Photo
    Azərbaycanın PUA-ları aşkarlayıb müdaxilə edən yeni dronu nümayiş olunub
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    Азербайджан представил на ADEX-2026 новый дрон-перехватчик
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