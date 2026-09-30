Azerbaijan presents new interceptor drone at ADEX 2026
Military
- 30 September, 2026
- 17:01
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Azerbaijan has presented a new interceptor drone at the 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition ADEX 2026 at the Baku Expo Center, Report informs.
The BARS-type interceptor drone was developed by Azerbaijani engineers.
One of its main features is the detection of UAVs in the air and countering them. It is also equipped with a thermal imaging camera and an AI-based target detection and tracking system.
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