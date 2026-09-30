Azerbaijan Defense Minister addresses participants of ADEX-2026 exhibition

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has addressed the participants of the 6th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition ADEX-2026.

Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, that the message says:

"Dear Exhibition Participants, Distinguished Guests,

It is my great pleasure to welcome you to the 6th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition 'ADEX-2026.' I extend my greetings to the representatives of all countries participating in the exhibition and wish you success.

We are confident that the 6th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition 'ADEX-2026,' being held in our country, will create broad opportunities for participating countries to demonstrate their military capabilities, conclude new contracts, and discuss prospective joint projects.

I believe that, in addition to serving as an important platform for exchanging experience in the production of advanced technologies and assessing prospects in the fields of defence and security, this exhibition will contribute to the development of existing military-technical cooperation and provide impetus for the implementation of new initiatives and joint projects.

Azerbaijan has always remained open to international cooperation aimed at safeguarding security and sustainable peace and strengthening its defence capabilities, and is interested in further deepening partnerships in this area. Ensuring stability in the region and the security of large-scale economic projects remain among our country's priorities.

As you all are aware, the rapid advancement of science and technological progress is gradually replacing traditional methods of defence with new approaches. Contactless operations conducted through the application of innovative solutions and high-precision weapons are fundamentally transforming the nature of military tasks. Neural-network technologies, systems based on laser technologies, unmanned aerial vehicles for various purposes, and artificial-intelligence-enabled unmanned systems require states to adopt an entirely new perspective on defence concepts.

The challenges of our time, together with the combat experience gained in recent years, have made the possession of military equipment and materiel produced on the basis of advanced technologies an essential prerequisite for maintaining stability. In this regard, the Republic of Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to expanding the operational capabilities of our Army, modernizing their material and technical infrastructure, and equipping them with the most advanced weapons systems.

Naturally, the introduction of innovations also requires the continuous enhancement of the knowledge and skills of military personnel. Consistent measures are being implemented to bring personnel training processes into line with contemporary requirements, study the experience of advanced armed forces, and participate in joint military exercises. At the same time, our military specialists analyse the characteristics of combat systems employed in global conflicts and examine the possibilities for adapting them to local conditions.

There is no doubt that the principal factor behind the successes achieved in recent years has been the special attention devoted to army building by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Ilham Aliyev. The incorporation into our arsenal of military equipment meeting the world's highest technical standards, as well as the professional training of personnel, is being carried out progressively as part of reforms implemented under the direct supervision of the Head of State.

I would like to state with pride that, thanks to the great attention and care extended by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, as well as the continued support of First Vice-President Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva, our Armed Forces are equipped with modern weapons, ammunition, and combat equipment incorporating the latest technological capabilities and digital innovations available worldwide.

The victories achieved during the Patriotic War and subsequent operations stand as a clear demonstration of the successful reforms implemented in the process of army development.

Speaking about the capabilities of Azerbaijan's defence industry, I would also like to emphasize that our country possesses considerable potential in this field. Our enterprises manufacture more than one thousand types of defence products that are competitive in the global market, including weapons, ammunition, and unmanned systems. At the same time, the overhaul and modernization of armoured vehicles and aviation equipment are being successfully carried out.

The organization of the 6th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition 'ADEX-2026' in our country is of great significance in terms of discussing technical solutions and familiarizing participants with the innovations presented at the exhibition. At the same time, events of this nature constitute an important platform for presenting Azerbaijan as a reliable strategic partner.

The strong interest demonstrated by foreign institutions and business communities in the exhibition confirms its growing international standing. Such exhibitions, which contribute to the development of the defence industry, also serve to identify new opportunities for cooperation.

I believe that the exhibition will open up new prospects for military-technical cooperation among the participating countries, strengthen friendly relations, and create favourable conditions for the advancement of the innovative technological base.

I am confident that the discussions held during 'ADEX-2026' will create a favourable environment for deepening mutually beneficial cooperation among countries and make an important contribution to the development of the defence sector and to ensuring sustainable peace and security throughout the world.

I wish each and every one of you success in your endeavours for peace, and wish the countries you represent peace, stability, and prosperity.

I extend my best wishes to the organizers and participants, as well as to all our friends, for the successful achievement of the goals set before us and for further accomplishments!"