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    Azerbaijan Army holds graduation ceremony for Officer Development Cour

    Military
    • 12 October, 2026
    • 20:18
    Azerbaijan Army holds graduation ceremony for Officer Development Cour

    In accordance with the 2026 training plan, a graduation ceremony for the next Officer Development Course was held at the Training and Educational Centre of the Azerbaijan Army, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

    The ceremony commenced with commemorating the memory of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and Martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

    At the ceremony, Deputy Rector of the National Defense University for Science and Education, Major General Arif Hasanov spoke about the reforms implemented in army development, highlighted the importance of enhancing the personnel potential, and wished the servicemen, who successfully completed the course, success in their future service.

    In turn, the course participants expressed their gratitude to the leadership of the Ministry of Defense and the National Defense University for the attention and care shown to them throughout the course.

    Then сertificates were presented to graduates who successfully completed the course, while participants who achieved outstanding results in training and education received honorary certificates.

    At the end of the ceremony, the course's top graduate affixed graduation emblem to the symbolic stump.

    Azerbaijan Army holds graduation ceremony for Officer Development Cour
    Azerbaijan Army holds graduation ceremony for Officer Development Cour
    Azerbaijan Army holds graduation ceremony for Officer Development Cour
    Azerbaijan Army holds graduation ceremony for Officer Development Cour
    Azerbaijan Army holds graduation ceremony for Officer Development Cour
    Azerbaijan Army holds graduation ceremony for Officer Development Cour

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