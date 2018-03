Ankara hosts Azerbaijan-Turkey senior level military dialogue

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ 9th Azerbaijan-Turkey Senior Level Military Dialogue Meeting has today started in Ankara.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Coordination of joint events to be implemented in 2017, current state of military cooperation, development prospects, regional security, as well as strengthening of friendship relations between armed forces of both countries will be discussed at the meeting.