Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Ismayilov: Rapid changes in modern information environment create new challenges

    Media
    • 05 December, 2025
    • 13:13
    Ismayilov: Rapid changes in modern information environment create new challenges

    The rapid transformation of the modern information environment is creating new challenges for states and societies, Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan, said at the opening of the Azerbaijan–Georgia Media Forum.

    Report quotes Ismayilov as saying today Azerbaijani media, while remaining faithful to its historical heritage, also considers it essential to exchange views with representatives of Georgia's leading media organizations and media experts in light of the challenges of the global information environment:

    "For the first time, Azerbaijan and Georgia are holding a joint media forum. We believe this will lay the foundation for the next successful stage of our cooperation, which draws strength from history, and will make a significant practical contribution to the media environment of our countries."

    The director also pointed out that the modern information environment is changing rapidly, posing new challenges for states and societies:

    "The development of digital technologies, the expansion of social media platforms, and the acceleration of information flows further increase the responsibility of the media, the importance of professional standards, and the role it plays in public trust. In this regard, the main theme of the forum is particularly relevant, because a healthy information environment and a society that trusts it can only be achieved through the combination of professional journalism and effective information security policies."

    Azerbaijan Georgia media forum Ahmad Ismayilov Media Development Agency
    Əhməd İsmayılov: Müasir informasiya mühitinin sürətlə dəyişməsi dövlətlər qarşısında yeni çağırışlar yaradır
    Ахмед Исмаилов: Стремительное изменение информсреды создает новые вызовы перед государствами

    Latest News

    13:51
    Photo

    SOCAR to supply fuel to Damascus Airport

    Energy
    13:43
    Photo

    Deputy minister: Azerbaijan to hold land competitions in near future

    AIC
    13:42

    Creative Village exhibition to be held within OIC Culture Festival

    Cultural policy
    13:38
    Photo

    OTS countries ink declaration in Baku on strengthening co-op in labor, social protection

    Foreign policy
    13:30

    Georgian journalist: BBC disseminated false information about Azerbaijan

    Media
    13:27

    State minister: London, Baku have ambitious plans for defense co-op - INTERVIEW

    Foreign policy
    13:27

    Azerbaijan seeks to expand education cooperation with Georgia

    Education and science
    13:24

    Western Azerbaijan Community: 'Our struggle for return to historical lands based on int'l law'

    Domestic policy
    13:22
    Photo

    Central Asian leaders call on UN Member States to support Kyrgyzstan for UN Security Council for 2027–2028

    Other countries
    All News Feed