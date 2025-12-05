Ismayilov: Rapid changes in modern information environment create new challenges

The rapid transformation of the modern information environment is creating new challenges for states and societies, Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan, said at the opening of the Azerbaijan–Georgia Media Forum.

Report quotes Ismayilov as saying today Azerbaijani media, while remaining faithful to its historical heritage, also considers it essential to exchange views with representatives of Georgia's leading media organizations and media experts in light of the challenges of the global information environment:

"For the first time, Azerbaijan and Georgia are holding a joint media forum. We believe this will lay the foundation for the next successful stage of our cooperation, which draws strength from history, and will make a significant practical contribution to the media environment of our countries."

The director also pointed out that the modern information environment is changing rapidly, posing new challenges for states and societies:

"The development of digital technologies, the expansion of social media platforms, and the acceleration of information flows further increase the responsibility of the media, the importance of professional standards, and the role it plays in public trust. In this regard, the main theme of the forum is particularly relevant, because a healthy information environment and a society that trusts it can only be achieved through the combination of professional journalism and effective information security policies."