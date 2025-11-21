Indonesia preparing for D-8 chairmanship in 2026–2027

Indonesia is preparing to assume the chairmanship of the D-8 for the 2026–2027 period, Agustaviano Sofjan, Senior Advisor for Multilateral Policy at Indonesia"s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said during the D-8 media forum titled "Promoting Dialogue, Cooperation, and Regional Solidarity" held in Baku.

"Indonesia, as it prepares to take on the D-8 chairmanship for 2026–2027, is ready to actively advance media cooperation that is practical, future-oriented, and aligned with the shared development goals of the D-8. We are confident that joint efforts by member countries will strengthen the organization"s standing on the international stage," he said.

Sofjan emphasized that successful cooperation must be based on shared values, ethical standards, and digital innovation, which will enable D-8 countries to build public trust in the media, develop a sustainable information environment, and foster a more informed global community.

"Indonesia is ready to help promote media cooperation that is practical, forward-looking, and aligned with the common development goals of the D-8," he added.