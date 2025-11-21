Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 D-8 Media Forum
    Indonesia preparing for D-8 chairmanship in 2026–2027

    Media
    • 21 November, 2025
    • 11:25
    Indonesia preparing for D-8 chairmanship in 2026–2027

    Indonesia is preparing to assume the chairmanship of the D-8 for the 2026–2027 period, Agustaviano Sofjan, Senior Advisor for Multilateral Policy at Indonesia"s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said during the D-8 media forum titled "Promoting Dialogue, Cooperation, and Regional Solidarity" held in Baku.

    "Indonesia, as it prepares to take on the D-8 chairmanship for 2026–2027, is ready to actively advance media cooperation that is practical, future-oriented, and aligned with the shared development goals of the D-8. We are confident that joint efforts by member countries will strengthen the organization"s standing on the international stage," he said.

    Sofjan emphasized that successful cooperation must be based on shared values, ethical standards, and digital innovation, which will enable D-8 countries to build public trust in the media, develop a sustainable information environment, and foster a more informed global community.

    "Indonesia is ready to help promote media cooperation that is practical, forward-looking, and aligned with the common development goals of the D-8," he added.

    İndoneziya D-8-də gələcək sədrliyinin prioritetlərini müəyyən edib
    Индонезия обозначила приоритеты будущего председательства в D-8

