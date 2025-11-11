Euronews supports media development in Azerbaijan, head of Baku office says

Euronews supports Azerbaijan not only in communicating its culture, tourism and its business worldwide, but also in media development, Fernando Soares, Head of the Euronews Baku Office, told journalists at the opening ceremony of the Euronews Academy training program in Baku.

Report quotes him as saying that the launch of the Euronews Academy training program is a very important step towards supporting the development of media in the country.

Soares emphasized that it is a great honor for him to be in Baku today and to open such a program:

"This is a very important part of our work. We not only support Azerbaijan to communicate its culture, tourism and its business worldwide, but we also support the media development. And this is a very important step that we are doing towards supporting media development in the country. Today we have, Bojan, our very senior head of the Astana bureau, a very senior journalist and editor from Euronews, that will start the course in TV journalism and the best practices of the international media. So today is going to be starting the second edition, second course. It is about TV journalism, how to package, develop news bulletins and live TV coverage. "