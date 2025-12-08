Customs–Business Forum 2025 opens in Baku

The Customs–Business Forum 2025: Dialogue and Trust has opened in Baku, bringing together senior government officials and business representatives to discuss ongoing reforms in Azerbaijan's customs sector.

According to Report, participants include Shahmar Movsumov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Innovative Development Policy, Shahin Baghirov, Chairman of the State Customs Committee (SCC), and Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, BP's Vice President for Communications and External Affairs in the Caspian region, among other officials.

The forum agenda features presentations of new digital tools being introduced in customs operations, as well as joint projects implemented by the SCC and relevant state bodies aimed at simplifying and regulating foreign trade procedures. Business representatives are also expected to take part in discussions on customs processes and operational improvements.

As part of its ongoing effort to strengthen cooperation with the business community and inform the public about innovations in the customs field, the SCC organizes the Customs–Business Forum annually, bringing together government agencies, foreign trade participants, experts, and partners.