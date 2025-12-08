Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Incident
    • 08 December, 2025
    • 09:59
    Azerbaijan's emergency services rescue tourist stranded in snowbound Khinalig area

    Emergency service workers in Azerbaijan have rescued a foreign tourist who became stranded on a snow-covered road in the mountainous Khinalig region, Report informs, citing officials.

    The tourist, a citizen of Hungary, was travelling in a Hyundai vehicle and became trapped by heavy snowfall while returning from the village of Khinalig in the Guba district.

    According to a statement from the Guba regional press office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the man was found near the village of Gimil and was provided with the necessary assistance.

    He was later transported safely to a nearby hotel.

    Xınalıq yolunda köməksiz qalan turist xilas edilib
    Сотрудники МЧС спасли застрявшего на заснеженной дороге в Хыналыге туриста из Венгрии

