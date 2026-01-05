Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva meets with First Lady of Oman in Muscat

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, met with the First Lady of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyida Ahad bint Abdullah bin Hamad Al Busaidiyah, in Muscat, Report informs via AZERTAC.

During the meeting, Sayyida Ahad bint Abdullah bin Hamad Al Busaidiyah noted that Leyla Aliyeva's social initiatives are highly regarded in Azerbaijan, several other countries, and the Gulf states.

The First Lady of Oman said she was aware of Leyla Aliyeva's support for environmental protection, art and culture, as well as for children in need of special care, and of her active involvement in charitable activities. She also underlined that she possesses extensive knowledge about Azerbaijani crafts, particularly carpet weaving.

Leyla Aliyeva expressed her gratitude for the meeting and for the attention and hospitality shown. Emphasizing that this was her first visit to Oman, the Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation expressed confidence that the visit would give impetus to future cooperation between the institutions of the two countries in the fields of culture, art, and carpet weaving.

Noting Azerbaijan's rich traditions in carpet weaving, Leyla Aliyeva highlighted the importance of exchanging experience in this area.

During the conversation, the sides agreed to implement joint projects between Azerbaijan and Oman.