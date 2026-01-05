Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    EU sees conditions for democratic transition in Venezuela

    Nicolás Maduro did not possess the legitimacy of a democratically elected leader, and therefore, recent developments in Venezuela open opportunities for a democratic course under the leadership of the people, European Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho stated at a press briefing, Report informs.

    "The country must be governed by the people of Venezuela, just as it should be in every nation," she said, commenting on US President Donald Trump's remark that "Washington's administration will now govern Venezuela."

    Anitta Hipper, the European Commission's lead spokesperson for foreign affairs and security, urged patience in observing how events unfold: "At present, we see dictator Maduro, who has no legitimacy as a democratically elected leader. We continue to support a peaceful transition to democracy under the leadership of the Venezuelan people."

    She also noted that opposition leaders Edmundo González and María Corina Machado have tirelessly fought for democracy and human rights in Venezuela and could play a role in this transition.

    "Millions of Venezuelans have voted for change, and according to the information we have, the majority supported Edmundo González. Therefore, the next steps concern dialogue on democratic transition, and González and Machado must be part of this dialogue," Hipper concluded.

    Avropa İttifaqı Venesuelada demokratiyaya keçid üçün şərait görür
    ЕС видит условия для перехода к демократии в Венесуэле

