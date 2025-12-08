Pezeshkian to pay official visit to Kazakhstan
08 December, 2025
- 09:52
President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan.
As Report informs with reference to the Office of the President of Kazakhstan that Pezeshkian's visit will take place on December 10-11.
"The visit will include high-level negotiations, during which issues of further strengthening of Kazakh-Iranian cooperation in trade and economic, transport and logistics, and cultural and humanitarian spheres will be discussed," the press service of the head of Kazakhstan said.
