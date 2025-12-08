Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Pezeshkian to pay official visit to Kazakhstan

    Region
    • 08 December, 2025
    • 09:52
    Pezeshkian to pay official visit to Kazakhstan

    President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan.

    As Report informs with reference to the Office of the President of Kazakhstan that Pezeshkian's visit will take place on December 10-11.

    "The visit will include high-level negotiations, during which issues of further strengthening of Kazakh-Iranian cooperation in trade and economic, transport and logistics, and cultural and humanitarian spheres will be discussed," the press service of the head of Kazakhstan said.

    Kazakhstan Iran Masoud Pezeshkian
    Pezeşkian Qazaxıstana rəsmi səfər edəcək
    Пезешкиан посетит с официальным визитом Казахстан

    Latest News

    10:48

    BP conducted import operations worth $170M over 9 months in Azerbaijan

    Business
    10:47

    Azerbaijani construction delegation may visit Dagestan in January 2026

    Business
    10:40

    Gold prices fall ahead of US Fed decision

    Finance
    10:37

    PA official: Reliable partners will be able to pay customs duty in installments

    Business
    10:30
    Photo

    Moderate geomagnetic storm expected in coming days

    Education and science
    10:25

    Presidential aide: Azerbaijan's customs system has undergone major transformation

    Business
    10:16

    Araghchi: Iran's right to enrich uranium core sticking point in talks with US

    Region
    10:01
    Photo

    Customs–Business Forum 2025 opens in Baku

    Business
    09:59

    Azerbaijan's emergency services rescue tourist stranded in snowbound Khinalig area

    Incident
    All News Feed