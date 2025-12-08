Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Gold prices fall ahead of US Fed decision

    Finance
    • 08 December, 2025
    • 10:40
    Gold prices fell slightly on Monday morning in anticipation of the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) decision, Report informs referring to trading data.

    The price of February gold futures on the New York Comex exchange fell $3.15 from the previous close, or 0.16%, to $4,236.4 per troy ounce.

    March silver futures fell 1.02% to $58.45 per ounce.

    The US Federal Reserve will meet this week, and expectations for its rate cut decision could curb gold prices.

    The next US Federal Reserve meeting is scheduled for December 9-10.

    According to CME Group, 87.2% of surveyed analysts predict that the key rate will remain at the same level of 3.75-4%, while the rest predict a reduction to 3.5-3.75.

