    Presidential aide: Azerbaijan's customs system has undergone major transformation

    Over the past 20 years, Azerbaijan's customs system has undergone consistent and deep transformation under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, said Shahmar Movsumov, the Presidential Assistant and Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration, according to Report.

    Movsumov highlighted these achievements at the Customs–Business Forum 2025: Dialogue and Trust held in Baku.

    Movsumov stated that the reforms have elevated the customs system into a modern economic management institution. "Today, Azerbaijan's customs service is built on digital innovation, boosting economic activity, speeding up trade flows, and strengthening the country's position as a regional logistics hub," he said.

    He emphasized that transparency and competitiveness form the basis of President Aliyev's customs policy, contributing to a reliable and predictable business environment. As a result, entrepreneurs can now conduct trade operations faster, more conveniently, and with greater transparency.

    Movsumov added that both the tax and customs sectors now operate under a new approach driven by major reforms. The principle that the system must be "transparent and convenient for entrepreneurs, and reliable for the state" has become a guiding priority for institutional changes at all management levels, he noted.

    Şahmar Mövsümov: "Azərbaycan gömrüyü ardıcıl, dərin transformasıyadan keçib"
    Шахмар Мовсумов: Таможенная система Азербайджана прошла глубокую трансформацию

