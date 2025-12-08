PA official: Reliable partners will be able to pay customs duty in installments

Reliable partners will be able to pay customs fees in installments in Azerbaijan.

Report informs that this was stated by the Presidential Aide, Head of the Department of Economic Affairs and Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration (PA) Shahmar Movsumov at the event titled "Customs-Business Forum 2025: Dialogue and Trust" held in Baku.

"Within the framework of customs reforms, I would like to especially emphasize the Reliable Partner concept signed by the head of state a few days ago. The concept aims to improve management in customs-business cooperation, adapt foreign trade activities to the new requirements of international trade supply chains, and facilitate trade. The document will ensure the protection of business entities' interests, increase revenue areas, and modernize customs services. Within the framework of the concept, business entities are provided with more flexible export mechanisms, the promotion of the Made in Azerbaijan brand on international trade platforms is supported, and national carriers become reliable reference subjects for global companies," he noted.

According to the PA official, the Reliable Partnership model applies to economic entities that comply with the requirements of normative-legal acts and use the opportunities provided to them by the state: "This strengthens business confidence and gives impetus to the development of the self-assessment institute. Within the framework of the concept, reliable partners will be provided with installment payment of customs fees, development of support programs, training of specialists, and awareness-raising measures. The implementation of this concept will enhance the competitiveness of Azerbaijani business, expand export opportunities, and strengthen our country's position as a reliable partner in the international trade chain. I hope that within the framework of this forum, detailed information about the Reliable Partnership concept will be provided and the opportunities it creates for business will be explained."