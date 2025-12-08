Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    PA official: Reliable partners will be able to pay customs duty in installments

    Business
    • 08 December, 2025
    • 10:37
    PA official: Reliable partners will be able to pay customs duty in installments

    Reliable partners will be able to pay customs fees in installments in Azerbaijan.

    Report informs that this was stated by the Presidential Aide, Head of the Department of Economic Affairs and Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration (PA) Shahmar Movsumov at the event titled "Customs-Business Forum 2025: Dialogue and Trust" held in Baku.

    "Within the framework of customs reforms, I would like to especially emphasize the Reliable Partner concept signed by the head of state a few days ago. The concept aims to improve management in customs-business cooperation, adapt foreign trade activities to the new requirements of international trade supply chains, and facilitate trade. The document will ensure the protection of business entities' interests, increase revenue areas, and modernize customs services. Within the framework of the concept, business entities are provided with more flexible export mechanisms, the promotion of the Made in Azerbaijan brand on international trade platforms is supported, and national carriers become reliable reference subjects for global companies," he noted.

    According to the PA official, the Reliable Partnership model applies to economic entities that comply with the requirements of normative-legal acts and use the opportunities provided to them by the state: "This strengthens business confidence and gives impetus to the development of the self-assessment institute. Within the framework of the concept, reliable partners will be provided with installment payment of customs fees, development of support programs, training of specialists, and awareness-raising measures. The implementation of this concept will enhance the competitiveness of Azerbaijani business, expand export opportunities, and strengthen our country's position as a reliable partner in the international trade chain. I hope that within the framework of this forum, detailed information about the Reliable Partnership concept will be provided and the opportunities it creates for business will be explained."

    customs business trade
    PA rəsmisi: "Etibarlı tərəfdaşlar gömrük haqqını hissə-hissə ödəyə biləcək"
    Представитель АП: Надежные партнеры смогут платить таможенные пошлины частями

    Latest News

    10:48

    BP conducted import operations worth $170M over 9 months in Azerbaijan

    Business
    10:47

    Azerbaijani construction delegation may visit Dagestan in January 2026

    Business
    10:40

    Gold prices fall ahead of US Fed decision

    Finance
    10:37

    PA official: Reliable partners will be able to pay customs duty in installments

    Business
    10:30
    Photo

    Moderate geomagnetic storm expected in coming days

    Education and science
    10:25

    Presidential aide: Azerbaijan's customs system has undergone major transformation

    Business
    10:16

    Araghchi: Iran's right to enrich uranium core sticking point in talks with US

    Region
    10:01
    Photo

    Customs–Business Forum 2025 opens in Baku

    Business
    09:59

    Azerbaijan's emergency services rescue tourist stranded in snowbound Khinalig area

    Incident
    All News Feed