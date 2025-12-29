Driverless taxi project to be launched in Kazakhstan's Astana in 2026

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Region
    29 December, 2025
    • 11:22
    Driverless taxis are planned to be launched in 2026 in Astana, Kazakhstan, said Gizzat Baitursynov, chairman of the Committee on Digital Assets and Breakthrough Technologies at the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Report informs via Kazakh media.

    The corresponding memorandum was signed by the Astana Akimat, the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, and Yandex Qazaqstan.

    According to him, autonomous technologies can reduce accidents by minimizing human error, optimize traffic, and increase accessibility to transportation for various population groups, the ministry emphasized.

    "It is important for us to address issues of safety, liability, and interaction between humans and algorithms in advance, as well as to prepare a regulatory framework that will allow such solutions to develop legally and transparently. Driverless taxis are part of a broader 'smart city' ecosystem, where technology works for the benefit of people," he noted.

    The parties plan a phased launch of the project, beginning with a pilot program and limited testing. This format allows us to take into account the real conditions of the urban environment.

