    Return of residents to 29 settlements in liberated Azerbaijani territories ensured in 2025

    Domestic policy
    • 29 December, 2025
    • 10:42
    Return of residents to 29 settlements in liberated Azerbaijani territories ensured in 2025

    As part of the Great Return program, residents have returned to 29 settlements in liberated Azerbaijani territories this year, the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons told Report.

    The resettlement process under the Great Return program to territories liberated from occupation has been carried out consistently and systematically throughout this year under the leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

    The settlements to which the resettlement took place include seven cities (Jabrayil, Shusha, Khojaly, Lachin, Fuzuli, Kalbajar and Aghdam), 19 villages (Khorovlu of Jabrayil district, Sarijali, Kangarli and Khidirli of Aghdam district, Ballija, Khanyurdu, Tazabina, Seyidbayli, Badara, Shushakand and Dashbulag of Khojaly district, Hasanriz, Sugovushan, Kolatag and Vangli of Aghdara district, Beylik of Lachin district, Sos, Aghali and Mammadbayli of Zangilan district) and three settlements (Girmizi Bazar and Hadrut of Khojavand district and Karkijahan settlement of Khankandi).

    Böyük Qayıdış: Bu il 29 yaşayış məntəqəsinə köç olub
    В 2025 году жители вернулись в 29 населенных пунктов на освобожденных территориях

