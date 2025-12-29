Silver prices rise to record $82 per ounce

The price of March silver futures exceeded $82.6 per troy ounce. The precious metal rose to $82 for the first time in history, Report informs referring to trading data on the Comex exchange.

This morning, silver rose 2.76% to $79.3 per ounce.

Gold fell 0.39% to $4,534.9 per ounce. Platinum also fell 1.38% to $2,437.4.

Gold and silver prices hit new highs several times last week. Silver has risen 23% since the end of November and has more than doubled since the start of the year. Gold has risen 70% since January.