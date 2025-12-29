Silver prices rise to record $82 per ounce
Finance
- 29 December, 2025
- 10:06
The price of March silver futures exceeded $82.6 per troy ounce. The precious metal rose to $82 for the first time in history, Report informs referring to trading data on the Comex exchange.
This morning, silver rose 2.76% to $79.3 per ounce.
Gold fell 0.39% to $4,534.9 per ounce. Platinum also fell 1.38% to $2,437.4.
Gold and silver prices hit new highs several times last week. Silver has risen 23% since the end of November and has more than doubled since the start of the year. Gold has risen 70% since January.
Latest News
10:27
Oil prices rise over 1%Energy
10:06
Silver prices rise to record $82 per ounceFinance
10:00
BP announces timing of seismic survey program for Ashrafi-Dan Ulduzu-Aypara projectEnergy
09:27
CBA currency exchange rates (29.12.2025)Finance
09:20
Seven police wounded in Türkiye ISIS operationRegion
08:59
Indonesia nursing home fire kills 16Other countries
08:45
Armenian FM announces timeframe for start of construction under TRIPPRegion
08:39
Mirzoyan: Purchasing Azerbaijani gasoline very beneficial for Armenian citizensRegion
08:31