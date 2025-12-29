Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Azerbaijan, UN discuss future urban development priorities

    29 December, 2025
    Azerbaijan, UN discuss future urban development priorities

    Azerbaijan and the United Nations have discussed future goals in the field of urban development, Report informs citing the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture.

    Chairman of the committee Anar Guliyev met with the UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, Vladanka Andreeva, on the occasion of the completion of her diplomatic mission in the country.

    The meeting included an exchange of views on cooperation within the framework of implementing the 2026–2030 Cooperation Framework on Sustainable Development between the Government of Azerbaijan and the UN. It was noted that the document forms an important basis for future-oriented partnership in line with Azerbaijan's national priorities and makes a significant contribution to the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goal on "Sustainable cities and communities."

    Guliyev expressed gratitude to Andreeva for her personal engagement and constructive partnership during her tenure as Resident Coordinator.

    The sides also highlighted productive dialogue on the organization of National Urban Planning Forums in Karabakh and East Zangazur, as well as preparations for the 13th World Urban Forum.

