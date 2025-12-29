TAP gas orders to Europe rise at several exit points

Orders for natural gas transported from Azerbaijan to Europe via the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) reached 349.5 million kWh at Greece's Kipoi exit point on December 29, according to data from TAP's electronic platform, Report informs.

This figure was 0.14 percent higher than orders recorded on the previous week's Monday. For December 30 and 31, orders at the Kipoi exit point totaled 348.0 million kWh, representing a 0.43 percent decrease compared to December 23 and 24.

From January 1 to 5, orders at Kipoi increased to 363.8 million kWh, up 4.1 percent compared with the December 25–29 period.

Daily orders at Greece's Komotini exit point from December 29 to January 5 remained unchanged at 28.7 million kWh. Orders at the Nea Mesimvria exit point also stayed stable at 30.3 million kWh over the same period.

At Italy's Melendugno exit point, orders totaled 287.0 million kWh from December 29 to January 1, unchanged from December 22–25. From January 1 to 5, orders at Melendugno rose to 304.8 million kWh, marking a 6.2 percent increase compared with the previous period.