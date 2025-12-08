Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Moderate geomagnetic storm expected in coming days

    Education and science
    • 08 December, 2025
    • 10:30
    Moderate geomagnetic storm expected in coming days

    A geomagnetic disturbance is expected to impact Earth, according to the Department of Astrophysics at the Faculty of Physics of Baku State University.

    The department told Report that current solar activity remains low. Several C-class solar flares have occurred in different regions of the Sun, though they have almost no effect on Earth. No Earth-directed coronal mass ejections (CMEs) are present at the moment.

    However, based on earlier flare activity and the potential of evolving active regions on the Sun, M-class (R1/R2 – mild to moderate) and even strong X-class flares are considered possible between December 8 and 10.

    A CME that left the Sun on December 4 may cause a glancing impact on Earth on December 8. Another effect expected on December 9 is linked to a CME that erupted on December 6. As a result, geomagnetic activity at mid-latitudes is forecast to reach levels 1–4 on December 8 and 5–6 on December 9, before returning to a normal range of 2–4. At high latitudes, activity is expected to reach 2–4 on December 8, 5–7 on December 9, and 5–6 on December 10.

    The geomagnetic field will remain at a moderate level due to the CME from December 4 and is expected to stay moderately disturbed on December 10 following the December 6 eruption. Conditions are forecast to become quiet to variable in the days afterward.

    geomagnetic storm Baku State University Sun Earth coronal mass ejections
    Photo
    Astrofizika kafedrası: Maqnit qasırğası gözlənilir
    Photo
    На Земле ожидаются магнитные бури

    Latest News

    10:48

    BP conducted import operations worth $170M over 9 months in Azerbaijan

    Business
    10:47

    Azerbaijani construction delegation may visit Dagestan in January 2026

    Business
    10:40

    Gold prices fall ahead of US Fed decision

    Finance
    10:37

    PA official: Reliable partners will be able to pay customs duty in installments

    Business
    10:30
    Photo

    Moderate geomagnetic storm expected in coming days

    Education and science
    10:25

    Presidential aide: Azerbaijan's customs system has undergone major transformation

    Business
    10:16

    Araghchi: Iran's right to enrich uranium core sticking point in talks with US

    Region
    10:01
    Photo

    Customs–Business Forum 2025 opens in Baku

    Business
    09:59

    Azerbaijan's emergency services rescue tourist stranded in snowbound Khinalig area

    Incident
    All News Feed