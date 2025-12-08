Moderate geomagnetic storm expected in coming days

A geomagnetic disturbance is expected to impact Earth, according to the Department of Astrophysics at the Faculty of Physics of Baku State University.

The department told Report that current solar activity remains low. Several C-class solar flares have occurred in different regions of the Sun, though they have almost no effect on Earth. No Earth-directed coronal mass ejections (CMEs) are present at the moment.

However, based on earlier flare activity and the potential of evolving active regions on the Sun, M-class (R1/R2 – mild to moderate) and even strong X-class flares are considered possible between December 8 and 10.

A CME that left the Sun on December 4 may cause a glancing impact on Earth on December 8. Another effect expected on December 9 is linked to a CME that erupted on December 6. As a result, geomagnetic activity at mid-latitudes is forecast to reach levels 1–4 on December 8 and 5–6 on December 9, before returning to a normal range of 2–4. At high latitudes, activity is expected to reach 2–4 on December 8, 5–7 on December 9, and 5–6 on December 10.

The geomagnetic field will remain at a moderate level due to the CME from December 4 and is expected to stay moderately disturbed on December 10 following the December 6 eruption. Conditions are forecast to become quiet to variable in the days afterward.