    Araghchi: Iran's right to enrich uranium core sticking point in talks with US

    Region
    • 08 December, 2025
    • 10:16
    Araghchi: Iran's right to enrich uranium core sticking point in talks with US

    Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the core sticking point remains Washington's reluctance to acknowledge Iran's right to peaceful nuclear technology, including uranium enrichment, under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, of which Japan is a member, Report informs referring to Kyodo News.

    Tehran is prepared to accept limitations "on levels of enrichment" and centrifuge types, he said, adding that negotiations could proceed quickly once the United States takes a reciprocal approach by allowing Iran's peaceful nuclear program and lifting sanctions.

    The 2015 nuclear deal placed strict limits on Iran's enrichment activities in return for sanctions relief.

    Following the US withdrawal during Trump's first term in 2018, Tehran expanded its nuclear activities in response.

    Abbas Araghchi Iran United States
    İran XİN rəhbəri ABŞ ilə fikir ayrılıqlarının əsas səbəbini açıqlayıb
    Арагчи: Право Ирана на обогащение урана - важный пункт разногласий в переговорах с США

