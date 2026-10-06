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    Foreign journalists visit Uspensky Cathedral in Astana

    Media
    • 06 October, 2026
    • 11:52
    Foreign journalists visit Uspensky Cathedral in Astana

    Foreign media representatives visited the Uspensky (Assumption) Cathedral in Astana as part of a press tour.

    According to Report's correspondent in Astana, the cathedral belongs to the Astana and Almaty Diocese of the Orthodox Church of Kazakhstan and is part of the Metropolitan District in Kazakhstan of the Russian Orthodox Church.

    Participants were informed that the Assumption Cathedral is the largest Orthodox church in Central Asia, with a height of 68 meters from its foundation to the top of its dome.

    Construction of the cathedral began in 2004 and was completed in 2010. The interior painting of the building continued for about six months after construction.

    The cathedral's walls were decorated by a group of artists led by Honored Artist of Russia Adolf Kurilov. The artwork was carried out from the autumn of 2011 until the spring of 2012.

    Foreign journalists visit Uspensky Cathedral in Astana
    Foreign journalists visit Uspensky Cathedral in Astana
    Foreign journalists visit Uspensky Cathedral in Astana
    Foreign journalists visit Uspensky Cathedral in Astana
    Foreign journalists visit Uspensky Cathedral in Astana
    Foreign journalists visit Uspensky Cathedral in Astana

    Media tour Astana Kazakhstan
    Photo
    Xarici media nümayəndələri Astanadakı Uspensk kafedral kilsəsini ziyarət ediblər
    Photo
    Представители зарубежных медиа посетили Успенский кафедральный собор в Астане
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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