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    Foreign journalists visit Baiterek monument in Astana

    Media
    • 06 October, 2026
    • 15:39
    Foreign journalists visit Baiterek monument in Astana

    Foreign journalists toured the Baiterek monument in Astana as part of a press tour, Report's correspondent in Astana informs.

    Participants were briefed on the history and symbolic significance of the monument, as well as the development of Kazakhstan's capital.

    Baiterek symbolizes the tree of life connecting three worlds - the underworld, the earthly world and the heavenly world. The monument was opened in 2002.

    The structure is 105 meters high.

    At the top of the monument is a sphere with a diameter of 22 meters and a weight of 300 tons, made of glass that changes color depending on the lighting.

    The upper level of Baiterek offers a panoramic view of Astana.

    Foreign media representatives were also briefed on the development of the capital, which has significantly changed its architectural appearance over the past decades.

    Foreign journalists visit Baiterek monument in Astana
    Foreign journalists visit Baiterek monument in Astana
    Foreign journalists visit Baiterek monument in Astana

    Media tour Astana
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