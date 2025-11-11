Euronews Academy instructor says looking forward to benefit from Azerbaijani journalists' experience

Bojan Brkic, Chief of Euronews Astana Bureau and instructor at the Euronews Academy, has said he is hopeful about learning something from Azerbaijani journalists during his training program in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

"I am very happy to be in Baku. I am participating in Euronews' strategic activity today. This activity covers the exchange of knowledge, experiences, and know-how with countries we consider strategic partners, such as Azerbaijan. I've come here to meet with my young colleagues - Azerbaijani journalists - to explain how things work at Euronews and in Europe in general. But we never claim that we do it better, just sometimes we do it differently," he told journalists at the opening ceremony of the Euronews Academy training program in Baku.

Brkic emphasized that he had visited Azerbaijan several times before, but this was his first time coming to provide training:

"This is not my first visit to Baku, but it's the first time for this kind of media training. I hope that participants will find something interesting in the information I'll provide. We will talk about preparing main news stories and adapting them to the TV format. But at the same time, I'm eagerly looking forward to learning something from the training participants. Because through such trainings I've conducted so far, I've become a better journalist and a person richer in experience. So I hope that I will learn something from Azerbaijani journalists too. Because we are exchanging experiences and knowledge, I'm not dictating to them what they should do."