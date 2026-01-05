Baku.ws marks 22nd anniversary

Baku.ws has marked its 22nd anniversary, celebrating more than two decades of activity in Azerbaijan's media landscape.

According to Report, since its establishment the website has managed to make a strong name for itself among the country's internet resources, despite starting out with limited staff and technical capabilities.

Today, Baku.ws is one of the most widely read, fast and reliable news producers operating in Azerbaijani and Russian. The website offers coverage of Azerbaijan's political, economic, social, cultural and sports life, along with analytical articles, reports, interviews, investigations and the latest news from the region and around the world.

Over the past 22 years, Baku.ws has become one of Azerbaijan's trusted news resources and has successfully maintained this status to the present day.

The website's social media platforms are also among the most followed pages in the country, reflecting its broad audience reach and popularity.

Charitable initiatives organized in Azerbaijan have consistently remained in the focus of Baku.ws. Over the years, the website has taken part in numerous charity campaigns, supporting people in need and low-income families and actively contributing to solving their problems.

In summary, Baku.ws has received numerous awards, gained wide popularity and established itself as one of Azerbaijan"s leading mass media outlets over the past 22 years.

The Report News Agency congratulates colleagues at Baku.ws and wishes them good health and continued success.