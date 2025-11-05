Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Khiva Gilam Kombinati secures $7.5M carpet orders from Azerbaijan

    Media
    • 05 November, 2025
    • 18:08
    Khiva Gilam Kombinati secures $7.5M carpet orders from Azerbaijan

    Khiva Gilam Kombinati, a carpet weaving enterprise in Khiva, Uzbekistan, has received orders worth $7.5 million from Azerbaijan, the factory's Deputy Director, Oktem Rahimov, during a press tour for Azerbaijani media, Report informs.

    Ragimov noted that after a major modernization in 2020, the factory significantly increased its production capacity and now produces around 750,000 square meters of carpets monthly. The majority of its products are exported to Azerbaijan, Russia, Germany, and China.

    Founded in 1977, Khiva Gilam Kombinati is one of Uzbekistan's largest carpet producers. The facility covers a total area of 11.8 hectares, with production facilities occupying 4.7 hectares, and produces up to 2.2 million square meters of carpet annually.

    During the trip, journalists observed the technological process, modern equipment, and toured the factory's showroom, which displays finished products.

    Khiva Gilam Kombinati carpet weaving Uzbekistan
    Photo
    "Khiva Gilam Kombinati" Azərbaycandan 7,5 milyon dollarlıq sifarişlər alıb
    Photo
    Khiva Gilam Kombinati получил заказы из Азербайджана на $7,5 млн

    Latest News

    18:57
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, EU mull cooperation and regional developments

    Domestic policy
    18:56
    Photo

    Azerbaijan inks documents with Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, Arab Coordination Group

    Finance
    18:22
    Photo

    At least 7 killed, 11 injured after UPS plane crashes near Louisville airport in US

    Other countries
    18:08
    Photo

    Khiva Gilam Kombinati secures $7.5M carpet orders from Azerbaijan

    Media
    17:53

    Azerbaijan may deepen economic integration with Arab Coordination Group

    Business
    17:48

    Samir Rzayev: Number of weekly flights between Baku, Tel Aviv may reach 21

    Infrastructure
    17:34

    Hikmat Hajiyev meets with UK minister of state

    Foreign policy
    17:17

    Speaker of Azerbaijani parliament attends COP30 session in Brazil

    Foreign policy
    17:10

    EBRD: Azerbaijani startups can receive up to €50,000 in support

    ICT
    All News Feed