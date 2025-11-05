Khiva Gilam Kombinati secures $7.5M carpet orders from Azerbaijan

Khiva Gilam Kombinati, a carpet weaving enterprise in Khiva, Uzbekistan, has received orders worth $7.5 million from Azerbaijan, the factory's Deputy Director, Oktem Rahimov, during a press tour for Azerbaijani media, Report informs.

Ragimov noted that after a major modernization in 2020, the factory significantly increased its production capacity and now produces around 750,000 square meters of carpets monthly. The majority of its products are exported to Azerbaijan, Russia, Germany, and China.

Founded in 1977, Khiva Gilam Kombinati is one of Uzbekistan's largest carpet producers. The facility covers a total area of 11.8 hectares, with production facilities occupying 4.7 hectares, and produces up to 2.2 million square meters of carpet annually.

During the trip, journalists observed the technological process, modern equipment, and toured the factory's showroom, which displays finished products.