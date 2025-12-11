Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Azerbaijan, Syria discuss cooperation in media, communications

    Media
    • 11 December, 2025
    • 12:16
    Azerbaijan, Syria discuss cooperation in media, communications

    Within the framework of the BRIDGE Summit 2025 held in Abu Dhabi, a bilateral meeting took place between Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency (MEDIA), and Hamza Al‑Moustafa, Syria's Minister of Information, Report informs, referring to MEDIA.

    During the discussions, the sides exchanged views on prospects for developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Syria in the field of media and communications, expanding information flows, and exploring areas of mutual interest.

    Issues such as combating disinformation, building a reliable information environment, expanding dialogue, and strengthening institutional ties were also in focus.

    Azerbaijan Syria BRIDGE Summit Azerbaijan Media Development Agency media cooperation
    Photo
    Azərbaycanla Suriya arasında media və kommunikasiya sahəsində əməkdaşlıq müzakirə olunub
    Photo
    Азербайджан и Сирия обсудили сотрудничество в сфере медиа

    Latest News

    12:48

    Minister: Attacks on Caspian Pipeline Consortium reduced Kazakhstan's output by almost 500,000 tons

    Energy
    12:42

    Tokayev: Constructive political dialogue established between Astana, Tehran

    Region
    12:33

    Azerbaijan congratulates Burkina Faso on National Day

    Foreign policy
    12:27

    Myanmar junta air strike on hospital kills 31

    Other countries
    12:24

    Mykhailo Podolyak: Zelenskyy should run for second term

    Other countries
    12:16
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Syria discuss cooperation in media, communications

    Media
    12:10

    Azerbaijan's Central Bank freezes Paysis' operations amid investigation into illegal gambling

    Finance
    11:55

    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan security council secretaries mull closer cooperation

    Domestic policy
    11:48

    US dollar strengthens after Fed meeting

    Finance
    All News Feed