Azerbaijan, Syria discuss cooperation in media, communications

Within the framework of the BRIDGE Summit 2025 held in Abu Dhabi, a bilateral meeting took place between Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency (MEDIA), and Hamza Al‑Moustafa, Syria's Minister of Information, Report informs, referring to MEDIA.

During the discussions, the sides exchanged views on prospects for developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Syria in the field of media and communications, expanding information flows, and exploring areas of mutual interest.

Issues such as combating disinformation, building a reliable information environment, expanding dialogue, and strengthening institutional ties were also in focus.