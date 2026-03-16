Oscar 2026 winners revealed in Los Angeles

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in the United States has announced the winners of the Oscar 2026 awards, recognizing achievements in cinema for 2025.

According to Report, the 98th ceremony was held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

For the first time in 25 years, a new category – Best Casting – was added to the list.

Major winners include:

Best Picture: One Battle After Another

Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Best Actor: Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)

Best Actress: Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

Best Supporting Actor: Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)

Best Supporting Actress: Amy Madigan (Weapons)

Best Short Animated Film: The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Best Feature Animation: KPop Demon Hunters

Best Costume Design & Makeup/Hairstyling: Frankenstein

Best Casting (first time in Oscar history): Cassandra Kulukundis (One Battle After Another)

Best Live Action Short: The Singers and Two People Exchanging Saliva

Best Original Screenplay: Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

Best Adapted Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Best Production Design: Frankenstein

Best Visual Effects: Avatar: Fire and Ash

Best Documentary Short: All the Empty Rooms

Best Documentary Feature: Mr. Nobody Against Putin

Best Original Score: Ludwig Göransson (Sinners)

Best Sound: F1

Best Editing: One Battle After Another

Best Cinematography: Sinners

Best International Feature: Norway (Sentimental Value)

Best Song: KPop Demon Hunters