Oscar 2026 winners revealed in Los Angeles
- 16 March, 2026
- 09:55
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in the United States has announced the winners of the Oscar 2026 awards, recognizing achievements in cinema for 2025.
According to Report, the 98th ceremony was held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.
For the first time in 25 years, a new category – Best Casting – was added to the list.
Major winners include:
Best Picture: One Battle After Another
Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
Best Actor: Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)
Best Actress: Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)
Best Supporting Actor: Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)
Best Supporting Actress: Amy Madigan (Weapons)
Best Short Animated Film: The Girl Who Cried Pearls
Best Feature Animation: KPop Demon Hunters
Best Costume Design & Makeup/Hairstyling: Frankenstein
Best Casting (first time in Oscar history): Cassandra Kulukundis (One Battle After Another)
Best Live Action Short: The Singers and Two People Exchanging Saliva
Best Original Screenplay: Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
Best Adapted Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
Best Production Design: Frankenstein
Best Visual Effects: Avatar: Fire and Ash
Best Documentary Short: All the Empty Rooms
Best Documentary Feature: Mr. Nobody Against Putin
Best Original Score: Ludwig Göransson (Sinners)
Best Sound: F1
Best Editing: One Battle After Another
Best Cinematography: Sinners
Best International Feature: Norway (Sentimental Value)
Best Song: KPop Demon Hunters