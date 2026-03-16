Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Oscar 2026 winners revealed in Los Angeles

    Cultural policy
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 09:55
    Oscar 2026 winners revealed in Los Angeles

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in the United States has announced the winners of the Oscar 2026 awards, recognizing achievements in cinema for 2025.

    According to Report, the 98th ceremony was held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

    For the first time in 25 years, a new category – Best Casting – was added to the list.

    Major winners include:

    Best Picture: One Battle After Another

    Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

    Best Actor: Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)

    Best Actress: Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

    Best Supporting Actor: Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)

    Best Supporting Actress: Amy Madigan (Weapons)

    Best Short Animated Film: The Girl Who Cried Pearls

    Best Feature Animation: KPop Demon Hunters

    Best Costume Design & Makeup/Hairstyling: Frankenstein

    Best Casting (first time in Oscar history): Cassandra Kulukundis (One Battle After Another)

    Best Live Action Short: The Singers and Two People Exchanging Saliva

    Best Original Screenplay: Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

    Best Adapted Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

    Best Production Design: Frankenstein

    Best Visual Effects: Avatar: Fire and Ash

    Best Documentary Short: All the Empty Rooms

    Best Documentary Feature: Mr. Nobody Against Putin

    Best Original Score: Ludwig Göransson (Sinners)

    Best Sound: F1

    Best Editing: One Battle After Another

    Best Cinematography: Sinners

    Best International Feature: Norway (Sentimental Value)

    Best Song: KPop Demon Hunters

    Oscars 2026
    "Oskar" mükafatının qaliblərinin adları açıqlanıb
    Определились победители премии "Оскар-2026"

    Latest News

    10:39

    Brent crude oil prices rise $1.74, reach $104.88

    Energy
    10:37

    Azerbaijan exceeds forecast for social insurance contributions

    Finance
    10:05

    ASCO vessels transporting pipes for the TAPI project

    Energy
    09:55

    Oscar 2026 winners revealed in Los Angeles

    Cultural policy
    09:53

    Gold trading below $5,000 per troy ounce for first time since late February

    Finance
    09:51

    Japan, Australia not planning to send ships to Strait of Hormuz

    Other countries
    09:50

    Azerbaijan rises to 80th in global fixed broadband speed ranking

    ICT
    09:49

    Laporta re-elected as Barcelona president

    Football
    09:45

    Axios: US studying possibility of ground operation on Iran's Kharg Island

    Other countries
    All News Feed