Gold trading below $5,000 per troy ounce for first time since late February
Finance
- 16 March, 2026
- 09:53
Gold prices fell on March 16 morning, below $5,000 per troy ounce for the first time since late February, Report informs referring to trading data.
The price of April gold futures on the New York Comex exchange fell $44.71 from the previous close, or 0.88%, to $5,016.99 per troy ounce.
Earlier in trading, its price reached $4,971.3, falling below $5,000 for the first time since February 20.
Meanwhile, May silver futures fell 1.48% to $80.138 per ounce.
Latest News
10:39
Brent crude oil prices rise $1.74, reach $104.88Energy
10:37
Azerbaijan exceeds forecast for social insurance contributionsFinance
10:05
ASCO vessels transporting pipes for the TAPI projectEnergy
09:55
Oscar 2026 winners revealed in Los AngelesCultural policy
09:53
Gold trading below $5,000 per troy ounce for first time since late FebruaryFinance
09:51
Japan, Australia not planning to send ships to Strait of HormuzOther countries
09:50
Azerbaijan rises to 80th in global fixed broadband speed rankingICT
09:49
Laporta re-elected as Barcelona presidentFootball
09:45