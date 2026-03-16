Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Gold trading below $5,000 per troy ounce for first time since late February

    Finance
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 09:53
    Gold trading below $5,000 per troy ounce for first time since late February

    Gold prices fell on March 16 morning, below $5,000 per troy ounce for the first time since late February, Report informs referring to trading data.

    The price of April gold futures on the New York Comex exchange fell $44.71 from the previous close, or 0.88%, to $5,016.99 per troy ounce.

    Earlier in trading, its price reached $4,971.3, falling below $5,000 for the first time since February 20.

    Meanwhile, May silver futures fell 1.48% to $80.138 per ounce.

    Gold prices Comex exchange
    Золото торгуется ниже $5 тыс. за тройскую унцию впервые с конца февраля

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