Gold trading below $5,000 per troy ounce for first time since late February

Gold prices fell on March 16 morning, below $5,000 per troy ounce for the first time since late February, Report informs referring to trading data.

The price of April gold futures on the New York Comex exchange fell $44.71 from the previous close, or 0.88%, to $5,016.99 per troy ounce.

Earlier in trading, its price reached $4,971.3, falling below $5,000 for the first time since February 20.

Meanwhile, May silver futures fell 1.48% to $80.138 per ounce.